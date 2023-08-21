It was only an exhibition game for Team USA, one that has no impact on their record or status for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. But what Anthony Edwards was able to accomplish on Sunday against Germany further proves that he is ready to become one of the best overall players in the NBA, as he is “the guy” in Steve Kerr's eyes.

“He's unquestionably the guy,” Kerr, the head coach of USA Basketball and the Golden State Warriors stated. “He genuinely believes he's the best player in the gym every single night. And he's such a dynamic young player. I think he's taking a leap.”

This is something we talk about in the NBA all the time: a player “taking a leap.”

From those in new situations to those with established roles across the league, teams are always evaluating their roster and asking this very question about the players they see on a daily basis. For the Minnesota Timberwolves, it is very clear to see that Edwards is preparing to take this leap entering his fourth season in the league.

Anthony Edwards is “the guy” for Team USA

Edwards is one of the faces of Team USA for the FIBA World Cup, which begins in a matter of days. Following the 2022-23 NBA season, a year in which he earned his first All-Star honors, Edwards was one of the players USA Basketball pursued early on while piecing together their roster for the world's tournament. His talent stands out on the basketball court and we have seen him progress over the years since being the first pick in 2020, but what really makes him special is that he has that “it” factor very few stars in the league possess.

Edwards can take over any game he plays in at any moment and doesn't back down to any challenge. Germany may have had bigger and stronger players than him, but the T-Wolves guard simply took over this exhibition game, finishing with 34 points on 11-of-20 shooting. His impact on both ends of the floor is what willed Team USA to a win in a game that they trailed by as many as 16 points in the second- half.

As Kerr stated, he is unquestionably “the guy” for Team USA. As they have been hinting at all summer long, Edwards is now “the guy” for the Timberwolves as well. The 2023-24 NBA season is going to be a very important one for Edwards and the Wolves, as they are in a position where success is now a necessity.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Anthony Edwards is also “the guy” for Timberwolves

This organization has been to the playoffs just three times over the last 19 seasons and recently made a huge move last summer when they acquired three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. With Edwards, Gobert and former first overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves have expectations to not only make the playoffs for the third straight season, but go on to win their first playoff series since 2004. From there, the goal is to compete for and win the franchise's first title.

Their ability to sit at the top of the Western Conference standings and compete for a championship all falls on Edwards' shoulders, as he is the key to everything in Minnesota. Gobert can be a double-double machine, as well as the defensive anchor he has been known to be, and Towns can be the multidimensional threat we've become accustomed to knowing him as, but every championship team needs that one star talent who can flip the switch and win a game for his team at any time.

Players like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Stephen Curry are all regarded as some of the greatest players of all time because of their championships and their abilities to win by any means necessary. It is hard to make the comparison of Edwards to any of these players right now, but during his fourth NBA season, the 22-year-old will be looking to prove to everyone that he's this organization's great.

Those running the Timberwolves seem to think this is the case, as they would not have given him a five-year extension that could reach upwards of $260 million if they did not believe he was both the present and future of this franchise. Edwards was the first pick of the draft, so of course nobody is going to be shocked to see him be the best player on his team. What will raise eyebrows and put the Timberwolves back on the NBA map, though, is if he can lead Team USA to a gold medal in the FIBA World Cup.

On a team that has All-Star-like talents in Brandon Ingram, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr., all of whom have more experience in the league than him, it has been Edwards who has led the national team to this point. Team USA has always been led by experienced players who are known to be the superstars of the NBA. This year, they are led by Edwards, a young star who is ready to make the jump and become one of the faces of the league during his fourth season.

The reason this upcoming year is so important for the Timberwolves is because of the investments they have made. Close to $500 million in guaranteed money is going to their core of Edwards, Towns and Gobert, which is why Minnesota has something to prove. In order for the Timberwolves to truly be a championship threat moving forward, Edwards must be at the forefront of everything.

When Minnesota needs something good to happen on either end of the floor or when they find themselves in Game 7 of a playoff series with seconds left, it will be Edwards who seizes the moment and creates a new memory in his franchise's lore. The future is not yet written for the Timberwolves, but if anything is clear right now, it is that Edwards is going to be the one writing it.