Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch made a media appearance at the NBA Summer League with Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, and he dropped a very optimistic take on the pairing of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

“We remain extremely bullish on this,” Chris Finch said to Fischer. “We never looked at it as a one year thing… We know we're different and we gotta lean into that.”

The Timberwolves completed a blockbuster trade for Rudy Gobert last summer, and it creates a very strong front court with Karl-Anthony Towns. Finch seems to believe that more continuity will do the team wonders as it heads into year two with Gobert in the fold.

It also helps that it seems the Timberwolves have a budding superstar in Anthony Edwards. The team gave Anthony Edwards a long extension this offseason, that got positive reactions from pretty much everyone, even fans of other teams. Edwards flashed in the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, especially in Minnesota's Game 4 win.

Finch and the Timberwolves are certainly betting that their current core can improve and grow together to become something special. He acknowledges that the team construction is not how the normal contender is build, but believes it is something the team can lean into.

It will be intriguing to see how the Timberwolves fare this upcoming season. There certainly will be expectations to progress, and if there is not, and Minnesota is a play-in type team that loses in the first round again, maybe a change in philosophy could be in store.