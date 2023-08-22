The 2023 FIBA World Cup beckons, as one of the most prestigious international tournaments in basketball tips off on Friday, August 25, at 4 AM ET. During this tournament, 32 of the best basketball countries all over the globe compete for the crown — with Team USA standing out as the favorite, as per usual, to win the competition.

And with that piece of information, it's no surprise to see that a few of the Team USA contingent project to win the FIBA World Cup Most Valuable Player award, a distinction that belonged to Ricky Rubio in 2019 after Spain won the entire tournament. But among the players on top of the betting favorites to win tournament MVP, the identity of the odds-on favorite won't come as a surprise to anyone who has followed Team USA thus far in their preparations.

According to SportsBetting.Ag, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is the favorite to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP honor. His odds to win are set at +200, while his next closest competitor, Team USA teammate Jalen Brunson, is at +550.

Rounding out the Top 5 are Brandon Ingram, Tyrese Haliburton, and Mikal Bridges, three other Team USA stars, with +800, +900, and +1000 odds, respectively.

The non-Team USA player with the greatest odds to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP is Team Canada talisman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whose odds are at +1200. Four other established NBA stars round out the Top 10, with Luka Doncic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Evan Fournier, and Willy Hernangomez leading the way for their respective countries.

Team USA will know that nothing is guaranteed in this competition. After all, their last FIBA World Cup showing was dismal. Back in 2019, they finished seventh. Thus, this tournament is more of a crapshoot than bettors would prefer. Betting on the winner of the MVP award is equivalent to betting on the nation that wins the competition, which definitely complicates matters.

Nonetheless, if Team USA does win it all to avenge their 2019 heartbreak, then Anthony Edwards is certainly the best bet to win the MVP honors. Head coach Steve Kerr declared Edwards as “unquestionably” the guy, and given how impressive he has been during their showcase games, big things may be in store for the nascent Timberwolves star.