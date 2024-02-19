Here's how the Timberwolves trio fared on All-Star Weekend.

After the best start in franchise history, the Minnesota Timberwolves were rewarded with a busy 2024 NBA All-Star weekend. Due to their top spot in the West, Chris Finch was named the Western Conference All-Star game head coach. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, two key factors behind Minnesota’s success, were also named 2024 All-Stars. With three representatives, the All-Star break in Indiana was all about the best in the West. Let’s give out our report card grades for Minnesota’s All-Stars and their performances over the weekend.

Chris Finch All-Star grade: A-

Well, the game wasn’t quite the style Finch has grown accustomed to coaching this season. The coach of the league’s No. 1 defense had a front-row seat to a celebration of offensive talent. Despite the All-Star Game’s culture being a bit different than a standard Minnesota Timberwolves game, the Wolves head coach was the recipient of a special honor.

Finch’s first-ever time as an All-Star head coach came on the 20-year anniversary of Minnesota’s most recent All-Star Game coach. In 2004, the late Flip Saunders coached the West All-Stars in the midst of a great season for the Timberwolves that ended in a Conference Finals bid. While the actual All-Star game didn’t go to plan, Finch representing the Timberwolves at All-Star weekend is a huge win for the franchise and for his own coaching career.

Karl-Anthony Towns All-Star grade: A+++

Minnesota’s talented seven-footer not only was an All-Star, but he also participated in the 3-point contest. Winning the three-point shootout back in 2022, big KAT was looking for additional All-Star hardware.

In the first round, Towns opened up floodgates as he poured in 26 points which pinned him into a four-way tie. In the shortened tiebreaker round, the self-proclaimed “greatest shooting big man of all time” let it fly. His 16 points pushed him through into the championship round to take on Damian Lillard and Trae Young.

In the final round, Karl-Anthony Towns netted 22 points which ultimately pinned him third. Despite not winning the contest, Towns put a good foot forward as he battled it out with the best shooters in the world. The 3-point contest was just the start of All-Star weekend for Towns. In a “defense is optional” affair, Towns showcased some of his unique athleticism for a player his size during the actual All-Star game.

COAST TO COAST KAT. 😼 pic.twitter.com/ZtiKKLsUyB — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 19, 2024

Towns finished the All-Star game with an incredulous 50 points. KAT’s strong showing in the three-point contest and unreal scoring on Sunday earned him a strong “A+++” grade in our books.

Anthony Edwards All-Star grade: A+

Minnesota’s star guard definitely kept All-Star weekend light-hearted. With ambitions to show the world his ambidexterity, Edwards went viral on Saturday following his performance during the 2024 NBA All-Star Skills competition. His left-handed shots from the corner drilling the side of the backboard was hilarious for some and viewed as a disgrace to others.

Regardless of some disappointment from NBA fans for his effort, Edwards successfully leveraged All-Star weekend into more social media views and notoriety. As a budding superstar, Ant’s new colorway of his signature AE1s drew even more attention due to his fun All-Star weekend gimmicks.

The future is here. His name? Anthony Edwards. His shoe? The AE 1. The Future colorway showcases the cutting edge technology with a look that’s ahead of its time. Available now in limited quantities on https://t.co/UoZlZDvrs2 + select adidas Stores. pic.twitter.com/zT7vhhGJYz — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) February 16, 2024

Edwards was relatively quiet during the All-Star game itself as he scored just four points in 13 minutes. While it might not have been the high-scoring, accolade-laden weekend fans would hope for, Edwards grew his personal brand in a big way as he has a knack for going viral by making fans laugh with some of his on-court antics and personality.