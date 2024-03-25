After a pair of drama-filled meetings out in the Bay Area earlier this season, the Minnesota Timberwolves had one goal in mind on Sunday night. That goal: complete the season series sweep against the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs started out strong. Leveraging their speed and quickness defensively into numerous Wolves turnovers, it appeared an old trend was rearing its ugly head for Minnesota with 13 first-half turnovers. Luckily for Chris Finch's men, Naz Reid showed up in a big way.
The usual sixth man continues to thrive in the starting lineup as Minnesota tries to survive Karl-Anthony Towns’ meniscus injury and rehab.
With that said, let’s dive into Reid's heroics as the Timberwolves effectively closed the door on Golden State and the season series.
Naz Reid: The Warrior Killer
During pregame media availability, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Reid and the challenges he presents to Golden State’s small ball approach. Kerr shared his respect for Reid’s game.
“He kills us. He’s the Warrior killer. He’s had so many good games against us,” the Dubs coach emphasized.
Reid does have a very good track record against Golden State. In his five prior matchups before Sunday’s battle, the Wolves' backup big had scored in double digits in each game. Three of those five contests concluded with Reid scoring 20 or more points, including one ferocious baseline reverse jam to put the finishing touches on a big Minnesota win in February 2023.
2023 NAZ REID DUNK THREAD 😤
STARTING WITH THE GSW DAGGER DUNK pic.twitter.com/IrCnFPzUYq
— Wolves Lead (@TWolvesLead) May 13, 2023
The Sunday night matchup started with Reid leaving his mark on the game right from the jump. The former undrafted big man knocked down Minnesota’s first basket of the game with a corner triple. From there, Reid rained in five more threes on the night. Shooting six of eight from behind the arc, the Warriors did not have an answer for his floor spacing around Rudy Gobert and Minnesota’s collection of playmakers.
Once again, Reid played like a Warrior killer. His 20-point and 12-rebound performance was vital in fueling the Wolves to a gutsy home win. Postgame, ClutchPoints asked Reid about Steve Kerr’s comments and what it is about that matchup that allows him to find so much success.
“I’m just going out there and competing. It’s nothing in particular. I’m just going out there and competing and doing what I do best. I’m able to find holes and things like that to have an advantage against them I guess. Like I said, I’m just putting my best effort forward.”
Postgame, I asked Naz Reid about matching up with the Warriors’ and why he finds so much success against them (20 points again tonight)
Naz: “I’m just going out there and competing. It’s nothing in particular. I’m just going out there and competing and doing what I do best. I’m… https://t.co/H55adL7IvH pic.twitter.com/7sRuFSBKDM
— Sheldon Wohlman (@3swohlman) March 25, 2024
While Reid gave a subtle response, it’s clear his performances have been anything but quiet. Over his last six games against the Warriors, the Timberwolves big man is averaging 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks. His impact has been undeniable as Minnesota has gone on to win five of those six matchups.
Timberwolves’ season series sweep has playoff implications
Behind that impressive stretch run against Golden State is this year's 3-0 season series sweep. The Timberwolves, who many doubted coming into the season, have quieted the critics. Not only does their 3-0 record this year against the NBA’s most recent dynasty speak volumes about the quality of their roster this season, it also carries heavy weight for both team’s playoff races.
The Warriors’ loss on Sunday night pushed them back even further in their postseason pursuit. Now just sitting one game ahead of the Houston Rockets (currently the 11th seed), the Golden State Warriors are in serious jeopardy of entirely missing the Play-In Tournament and losing a shot at even making the playoffs. The Timberwolves, on the complete other end of the spectrum, are still chasing the top spot in the Western Conference.
Minnesota now trails the Denver Nuggets by one game as well for the number one seed. Their win keeps them right in the thick of the race. If last year’s postseason is any indicator, beating the Nuggets in a seven-game series will be incredibly challenging. Trying to beat them in Denver if they have home court advantage might be impossible. While seeding doesn’t guarantee anything, it certainly helps and the Timberwolves ought to be fighting for every advantage they can possibly get.