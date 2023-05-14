David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has emerged as one of the top players in the NBA. He’s helped lead the Timberwolves to two straight playoff appearances and he was named to his first All-Star team this season. At 21-years-old he just completed his third season in the NBA and he led the team in scoring at 24.6 points per game. There’s no doubt that he is franchise cornerstone and he should be expected to take another big leap next season. That’s not all Edwards is hoping to do in his career. Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest player in NBA history, and Edwards admitted via Christopher Hine of The Star Tribune that Jordan is ghost that he is chasing.

“I’m chasing my boy M.J for sure, Edwards said. “It’ll be hard, but I’m chasing him.”

It’s a lofty goal to have for sure, but Anthony Edwards has never been one to lack confidence. This past season, Edwards averaged 24.6 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals with shooting splits of 45.9 percent shooting from the field, 36.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Compare that to Michael Jordan’s third year in the league when he averaged 37.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.9 steals and 1.5 blocked shots with shooting splits of 48.2 percent from the field, 18.2 percent from the three-point line and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Jordan was also a three-time All-Star by the end of his third season in the NBA and had been to the playoffs all three seasons. Edwards is a premier talent though and he has a very bright future ahead of him.