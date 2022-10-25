Anthony Edwards’ brutally honest admission after getting booed during Timberwolves loss to Spurs

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on high alert after two brutal losses to the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and the Wolves have put up some rough performances to start the 2022-23 season.

Edwards is holding himself accountable for his struggles to start the Timberwolves’ season. According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the 21-year-old admitted that his energy level was poor.

“I came out with no energy at all,” the Timberwolves guard said, via The Athletic. “I tried to find some in the second quarter, couldn’t get any and it just carried over to the next half. I gotta come out with better energy and help us.”

Edwards’ admission lends credence to Karl-Anthony Towns’ quote about his diet needing work. The Timberwolves’ star shooting guard is averaging 20.0 points per game so far this season but has just nine points in the loss to the Spurs. He has been brutally inconsistent so far as he navigates the new makeup of the roster. But as he made clear, it’s not just that that is leaving to his struggles.

Edwards admitted that Timberwolves fans. had a point when they booed the team. “I be wanting to say something, but the fans are not wrong,” he said, via The Athletic. “We look bad. I definitely don’t ever want to get booed again at my home.”

Although the Timberwolves are 2-2 so far, they need to look more like the contender they are trying to be. The expectations for them are high.