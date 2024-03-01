The Minnesota Timberwolves have held on to the top seed in the Western Conference standings throughout the season. They've consistently been one of the best teams in the West and have held off potential challengers so far. A major part of the Timberwolves success is the MVP level play of Anthony Edwards. Anthony Edwards suffered a brief injury scare this week against the San Antonio Spurs. He was able to play in the following game against the Memphis Grizzlies but as been listed as questionable for the Wolves game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday as per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee.
Anthony Edwards was originally listed as questionable for the Timberwolves game against the Grizzlies due to the ankle injury but was ultimately cleared to play. It sounds like his inclusion on the Wolves injury report against the Kings is a similar precaution.
Edwards has been dealing with what the team is calling, ‘ankle soreness.' The ankle didn't seem to bother him all that much against the Grizzlies on Wednesday as his defense against Jaren Jackson Jr. was a key part of the win.
Edwards was named to his second consecutive All-Star appearance this season and should be in the conversation for the NBA's MVP Award. He's been averaging 26.6 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 46.9 percent shooting from the field, 38.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 84 percent shooting from the free throw line.
The Timberwolves are currently 42-17 and are half a game ahead of the second seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. The Denver Nuggets are a mere two games back of the first seed.