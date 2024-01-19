Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards gets real on his highlight-reel dunk

Anthony Edwards' stardom just keeps getting bigger and bigger by the game. After a painfully slow start Thursday night versus the Memphis Grizzlies (15-26), the 22-year-old erupted in the second half and scored 26 of his 28 points to propel the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-11) to a 118-103 victory. There was one moment above all, though, that will probably make its way into his career highlight reel many years from now.

Near the end of the third quarter, Edwards beautifully pump fakes Memphis' Xavier Tillman before throwing the ball off the backboard to himself for an epic dunk. In the early stages of what looks to be a stellar NBA career, the former No. 1 overall pick has already given fans plenty of memorable jams. But this one jumps right to the top of his personal list.

“That was crazy,” Edwards said, per CBS Sports' Jack Maloney. “That was probably my best dunk of my career.”

The 2023 and soon-to-be 2024 All-Star exploded for another slam in the game's final moments, but his self alley-oop wins the night. He is not restricted to viral, street ball-like plays, however. Edwards was 11-of-18 from the field and also recorded five rebounds, five assists and one steal. His incredible display of athleticism, skill and instinct helped the Timberwolves outscore the Grizzlies 37-17 in the fourth.

They maintain a two-game lead for first place in the Western Conference, with the second-place Oklahoma City Thunder coming into the Target Center for a Saturday night showdown between the two fastest-rising franchises in the NBA this year. Anthony Edwards might have to dig even deeper into his bag of tricks for that one.