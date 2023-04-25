The 2023 NBA Playoffs are well underway, already creating many memorable moments for the history books. Some first-round series are nearing their end, meaning every game gains even more importance. That is the case for the matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. With Denver set to host Minnesota on Tuesday, it is time for some Nuggets Game 5 bold predictions.

Denver finished with a 53-29 record in the regular season, securing the top seed in the Western Conference for the first time in franchise history. This represented a five-win improvement compared to last year.

On the other side of the matchup, Minnesota went 42-40 and finished at No. 8. After losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime in the Play-In Tournament opener, the Wolves officially clinched a playoff spot by defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-95.

In Game 1, the Nuggets dominated Minnesota at home with a 109-80 victory. Denver also won Game 2 by a score of 122-113. In Minneapolis, the Nuggets stole Game 3 with a 120-111. The Wolves then got their first win of the series on Sunday, 114-108 in overtime, to avoid elimination.

Now back at Ball Arena, Denver will have another chance of closing out the series. With that being said, here are some bold predictions for the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of their first-round battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

3. Denver holds Anthony Edwards to 30 points or below

Even though the Timberwolves are one loss away from elimination, they still have some bright spots on the team. Most notably, Edwards has been the team’s best player in the series so far.

In the playoffs, Edwards is averaging 32.3 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds plus 2.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. He is shooting 48.3% from the field, 40.5% from beyond the arc and 85.7% from the free-throw line. He has surpassed the 30-point mark in all but one game this series, including a 41-point performance in Game 2.

In the team’s victory on Sunday, Edwards had 34 points on 12-for-27 shooting with five made 3-pointers, plus six rebounds and five assists. He also recorded three blocks and two steals.

Edwards’ role has been even bigger with Karl-Anthony Towns is struggling in the series. The big man is putting up 16.3 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 27.8% from the 3-point line, all numbers that are considerably down from Towns’ averages in the regular season.

If the Nuggets want to win on Tuesday, it starts by containing Edwards. The bold prediction is hey will hold the All-Star to at most 30 points, which means Towns and the Wolves’ supporting cast will need to step up.

2. Nikola Jokic has a 30-point triple-double

As for Denver, it is not a surprise that Nikola Jokic has been a crucial factor in this series so far. The Joker is continuing his outstanding play from the regular season, which made him a finalist for the MVP trophy once again. As the reigning back-to-back winner, Jokic could be the first player to take home the award three consecutive times since Larry Bird from 1984-86.

In the regular season, Jokic nearly averaged a triple-double with 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game. Notably, he shot 63.2% from the field, 38.3% from the 3-point line and 82.2% on his free-throw attempts. He also led the league with 29 triple-doubles.

So far in the playoffs, the center is putting up a team-best 25.8 points, 11.3 boards and 8.3 assists on 57-57-63 shooting splits. He had his first triple-double of the series in Game 3, registering 20 points with 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

The bold prediction is that Jokic will continue his dominance on Tuesday. This time, fans should expect him to record a 30-point triple-double. Should that happen, the Nuggets will be in a good position to come out victorious and eliminate the Timberwolves from the playoffs.

1. Nuggets close out the series 4-1

The Nuggets have home-court advantage on Tuesday. In the regular season, they went 34-7 at Ball Arena while the Wolves were 20-21 on the road. With Jokic playing like he is and Towns still struggling, Denver has a great chance to end this series in five games.

The Nuggets are the favorites to win this contest, according to FanDuel. Currently, the spread is -10, which is considerably larger than in previous outings. Even with Minnesota’s recent victory in Game 4, many predict Denver to still control the game on Tuesday and end up winning at home.

All things considered, especially this being a win-or-go-home situation for the Wolves, Game 5 could be a memorable one. Still, the bold prediction is that the Nuggets will win after a hard-fought battle to close out the series 4-1 and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.