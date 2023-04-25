A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without one of their more reliable forwards for Game 5 of their first-round series against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on the road. According to the latest injury report released by the NBA, Timberwolves power forward Kyle Anderson is out for Tuesday night’s game at Ball Arena because of a left-eye injury.

Kyle Anderson was not able to finish Game 4 of the series after he got inadvertently hit in the face by teammate Anthony Edwards in the fourth quarter. Before he exited, Anderson had posted 11 points, five assists, six rebounds, two steals, and a block while shooting 5-for-7 from the field in 22 minutes coming off the bench. He also ended up with a plus/minus of plus-8, tied for the highest among Timberwolves players.

Kyle Anderson’s absence for Game 5 is a significant blow to the Timberwolves, who are already missing Jaden McDaniels because of a fracture in his right hand and Naz Reid because of a left scaphoid issue. Meanwhile, Jaylen NBowell is labeled questionable ahead of Game 5.

So far in the first round, Kyle Anderson is carrying averages of 8.5 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, 4.0 rebounds,, 4.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks. He is not posting scintillating numbers against the Nuggets but he’s chipping in a little bit of everything for the Timberwolves, who are just a loss away from elimination.

With Anderson out, the Timberwolves will likely have to give more minutes to Taurean Prince and add more to the plate of Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Karl-Anthony Towns.