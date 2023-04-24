Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Despite stepping up big time for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their Game 4 showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Anthony Edwards was still critical of his performance and admitted there were some things he could improve on his game.

The Timberwolves almost collapsed and lost the game. They were up by 12 points with seven minutes to go, but they allowed the Nuggets to go on a run to tie the contest 96-96 as regulation came to a close. Edwards had plenty of chances to put Minnesota ahead, but he seemed to have lost his rhythm in the closing minutes and made just two points in that seven-minute span.

“I took three bad 3s. Three terrible possessions. I damn near shot us out the game,” Edwards shared in his postgame presser, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Anthony Edwards finished with 34 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in the contest. It was a historic display from the 21-year-old, so no one would have blamed him had they lost.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nonetheless, it is great to see the youngster take responsibility and show his leadership. He’s definitely not satisfied with the way he’s playing so far, and that should only bode well in his growth as a playoff performer.

Even better, Edwards made sure to give credit where it is due. As the Timberwolves escaped with the 114-108 win, he heaped praise on Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of his teammates for stepping up.

“I went to KAT’s house last night, had a great conversation with him. So I knew he was gonna come out with energy. He did a great job on Jokic… Nickeil, Mike Conley, they made big shots in overtime. Rudy played his ass off,” Ant-Man shared in his walk-off interview, via ClutchPoints.

Timberwolves fans will surely love Edwards’ mentality. They are still trailing the Nuggets 3-1, but with how locked-in Edwards is, it’s not hard to see them winning another one as the series continues.