Despite losing in their opening play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Minnesota Timberwolves ended up grabbing the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference and gave the eventual champion Denver Nuggets arguably the toughest series they faced all playoffs. With a budding superstar in Anthony Edwards and an established star in Karl-Anthony Towns, the Wolves have the foundation to continue their upward trajectory in the West. Edwards is currently playing for Team USA for the upcoming FIBA World Cup later this month. While the Timberwolves frontcourt duo of Towns and Rudy Gobert has been questioned, Edwards believes it's a non-issue and he's not worried about it as per Sam Yip of Hoopshype.com.

“I expect us to be hungrier, play with a little bit more grit. Play harder, go out there, and give it our all, that's the main thing,” Edwards said. “I think if we get KAT for a whole season, we'll be alright.”

Karl-Anthony Towns missed 51 games last season while dealing with a calf injury. Even so, Towns still averaged 20.8 points per game, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists with splits of 49.5 percent shooting from the field, 36.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

While Anthony Edwards thinks highly of his Timberwolves teammate, Edwards himself is a big reason why the Wolves should be optimistic about the future. One of the top rising stars in the league, this past season Edwards averaged a career-high 24.6 points per game while being named to his first All-Star team.