Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are off to one of the best starts in the league at 7-2 overall thanks to Anthony Edwards. This team as a whole has been incredible defensively, but Edwards has elevated his play to new heights through the first nine games of the 2023-24 regular season, earning him high-end honors from the NBA for the first time in his career.

On Monday, the league announced that Edwards had been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played during Week 3 of the NBA regular season. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Edwards, who has never been named Player of the Week, has led the T-Wolves in scoring all season long, and he was instrumental in their success against four very worthy opponents this past week. Minnesota went 4-0, picking up wins over the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans, and most recently the Golden State Warriors.

In these four games, Edwards averaged 31.3 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the floor. Even though he was feeling a little bit under the weather on Sunday night, Edwards was still able to will his team to a 116-110 victory on the road against the Warriors, scoring a game-high 33 points on 11-of-27 shooting.

Compared to the rest of the league, Edwards ranks 10th in scoring, 10th in total points, and fourth in usage rate. At 22 years old and in the midst of his fourth NBA season, the Timberwolves shooting guard continues to define his game and show a level of maturity we rarely see in players his age.

Aside from his ventures scoring the basketball at a high rate, Edwards has also taken some massive leaps forward defensively. In fact, it's not hard to say that Edwards is one of the better two-way players at the shooting guard position across the entire league due to his length and athleticism. When he turns things up defensively, the Western Conference Player of the Week doesn't let anyone by. This is a reason why the Timberwolves own one of the best records in the entire NBA.

It is a long season and a lot is going to happen between now and April, but it is very clear that this Player of the Week honor is just the start for Edwards. His goal is to win a championship and in his quest to do so, Edwards may just find himself in the league's MVP conversation.