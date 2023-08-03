The Minnesota Timberwolves have gotten excellent minutes out of Rudy Gobert since he came over from Utah. Last season, Gobert averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 65.9% shooting from the field.

Minnesota is counting on Gobert to do the same or better in 2023. Recently, his frontcourt mate Karl-Anthony Towns released a key health update. The Timberwolves still have one trade they must target in the offseason.

What Gobert hadn't done, however, was make a three-point shot during his professional career in game action.

Gobert finally knocked one down, his first ever, against Montenegro in a 73-67 FIBA World Cup qualifying round win for Team France, a momentous occasion fellow French NBA player Nicolas Batum shared on his Twitter account.

Those scooting report about to be different 😅 @rudygobert27 pic.twitter.com/4wUR02xS6I — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) August 2, 2023

Gobert followed it up with a risque take calling to mind pop star Madonna and one of her most famous and provocative songs.

“Tonight I feel like I lost my virginity,” Gobert said according to the French Twitter page shown below.

💬 "Ce soir, j'ai l'impression d'avoir perdu ma virginité." Face au Monténégro, Rudy Gobert a réussi le premier tir à 3 points de sa carrière 🔫#TeamFranceBasket | #PassionnémentBleu | #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/rSbPlqw8oJ — Équipes de France de Basket (@FRABasketball) August 2, 2023

The incredibly rare feat for Gobert showed just how far the Timberwolves star has come over the course of his career. The French American has won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, made four All-NBA Teams and is a six-time All-NBA Defensive First Team member.

Many French basketball pages celebrated his surprising feat as the French team scored a victory in qualifying play. Gobert said he believes France has a shot at a gold medal.

Earlier, the man known as ‘The Stifle Tower' appeared to call his shot by knocking down threes in practice for Team France. The Minnesota Timberwolves big man has been working to add a new dimension to his game and it has been paying off for him.

Rudy Gobert just casually knocking down threes 👀 Fun fact: Gobert is 0-of-14 from three in his career. (via @FRABasketball)pic.twitter.com/aFvtvYLOfK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 31, 2023

It could be an offseason of change for the Timberwolves, but not necessarily on a grand scale. Recently, Anthony Edwards announced a jersey change that has fans talking. If Gobert, Edwards, and the team of the suddenly maturing team can keep on improving, the sky is the limit for Minnesota in 2023.