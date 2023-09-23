The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping for a big time season in 2023-2024, and shooting guard Anthony Edwards is a big reason why. Edwards grew up in the city of Atlanta and played for the Georgia Bulldogs, but has since shown he can adapt to any climate or situation.

The Timberwolves organization just revealed some impressive throwback uniforms that have fans going wild. A Western Conference finalist and Timberwolves rival just paid Edwards the ultimate compliment, calling him a “dawg” who is “destined for big things.”

On Saturday afternoon the fiery competitor Edwards received an even better compliment: the unveiling of a new mural that has fans from the south to the Midwest excited.

An Anthony Edwards mural has been unveiled in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia 🙌 (via @Timberwolves)pic.twitter.com/Dif8InKUcv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 23, 2023

A true connoisseur of art, Edwards received a painting of his bulldog from a talent L.A. artist last year.

Edwards averaged nearly 25 points per game last season and nearly six rebounds to go along with over four assists on 45.9% shooting. The Timberwolves are hoping to move forward this upcoming season with Edwards in a lead role and Head Coach Chris Finch working overtime to find the right combination of plays and analytics to help the team's offense match its fearsome defense.

According to defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert, the T'Wolves have the potential to be a top two defensive team in the entire NBA this season.

With Gobert manning the middle, Finch calling the plays and Edwards locking down the perimeter, the Timberwolves have a great chance to improve on last season's 7th place finish in the Western Conference as their competition gets older and the team continues to gel.