The 2023-24 NBA season will mark the 35th year in which the Minnesota Timberwolves have been in the NBA. Originally founded in 1989, the T-Wolves are one of the league's newer expansion teams. Minnesota had previously been the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, as they were the Minneapolis Lakers from 1948-1960.

Despite their lack of overall success since being founded, the Timberwolves do carry a rich history with them into the 2023-24 season. They have a very passionate fan base and this organization is finally heading in what appears to be a bright future under the new leadership of MLB legend Alex Rodriguez and business man Marc Lore.

Entering their 35th year as a franchise, there is no better way for this organization to honor their roots than to sport the same uniforms they wore back in 1989. That is exactly what the Timberwolves plan to do this upcoming year.

On Friday, the team revealed “The Classic Edition Uniform,” which is a white jersey with blue lettering and neon green outline.

When these uniforms are worn in Target Center, the Timberwolves will roll out a throwback-styled court with the team's original logo displayed as well. Big man Naz Reid can be seen wearing the old-school uniform in the video released by the team.

This upcoming year is of great importance to the Timberwolves as a franchise. Not only are they looking to make it back to the playoffs for the third time in the last three seasons, but Minnesota has some questions to answer about their core of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

The organization has committed over $460 million in total to this trio, which is why expectations are higher than just making the playoffs. Edwards had a breakout 2022-23 campaign and ended up being a focal point for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup this summer. He is now undoubtedly the face of the franchise after signing a five-year, $205.9 million contract extension.

As for Towns, he too enters a big year with trade rumors continue to hover over his head. The former first overall pick has spent all eight years of his career in Minnesota, which is why he is determined to help turn this organization into a winner in the Western Conference.

Towns, Edwards and the Timberwolves will begin the new season on October 25 when the Toronto Raptors head to Minnesota. The team has not yet said when they will debut their new classic jerseys.