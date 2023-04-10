Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It’s just a bad day to be a Minnesota Timberwolves fan. After Rudy Gobert punched his own teammate Kyle Anderson on the bench, the Wolves got more bad news when Jaden McDaniels injured his hand after punching, well, a wall.

Making matters worse, these happened in the final game of the regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans and with the Timberwolves set to go through the Play-In in order to make it to the playoffs. The timing just couldn’t have been worse.

Sure enough, fans couldn’t hold back their frustrations over what happened. First and foremost, the Rudy Gobert incident is the last thing the team needs as they look to make the playoffs. That kind of drama and internal turmoil is not only a bad look, but it also brings negative vibes in the locker room.

“Falling apart in front of our eyes,” a fan commented along with several crying emojis. Another supporter sarcastically said, “Great team chemistry going into the playoffs.”

“Last game of the regular season and he over here acting like this,” a third Twitter user commented.

Sure enough, Jaden McDaniels’ action only added more to the misery of the Timberwolves faithful. The big man suffered a fracture in his right hand as a result of punching a wall on his way to the locker room. While it’s unknown what caused his frustration, what’s clear is that he won’t be with the team in the Play-In and potentially the start of the playoffs even if they make it.

“What a quick downfall,” another Minnesota fan said of McDaniels’ injury. A frustrated supporter added, “Dumbest thing on the planet.”

“No way they ruined their season in one game,” a critic added.

It remains to be seen how the Timberwolves are going to handle all these issues. Nonetheless, they certainly need to regroup as soon as possible with the Play-In against the Los Angeles Lakers set for Tuesday.