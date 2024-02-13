The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Portland Trail Blazers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Minnesota Timberwolves who are at the top of the Western Conference are looking to stay there when they head out on the road to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers in this Tuesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Timberwolves-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

Minnesota (37-16) is hanging on to the top spot in the Western Conference with teams like the Clippers, Thunder, and Nuggets right on their tails. They have alternated wins and losses over their last few games and they finally get a break from playing the elite teams in the conference when they take on the Trail Blazers, Nets, Spurs, and Grizzlies over their next six games. It's up to Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and company to pick up wins over these next few games to pull away at the top of the division. It all starts with tonight's matchup when they head to Portland to take on the lowly Trail Blazers in this Tuesday night matchup.

Trail Blazers (15-37) are sitting in second to last place in the Western Conference just 5.5 games ahead of the last-place San Antonio Spurs. While the Trail Blazers have some great young pieces they still have a ways to go before they become competitive against the elite in the NBA. Trail Blazers' players like Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons will need to make those rightful progressions if they want to become a fierce competitor in this league for years to come. The Trail Blazers however will look to give it all they got when they play host to one of the best teams in the Western Conference let alone the NBA, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Trail Blazers Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -390

Portland Trail Blazers: +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +310

Over: 215 (-110)

Under: 215 (-110)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves head to Portland on Tuesday night, aiming to extend their recent run of success against a struggling Trail Blazers squad. The Wolves are in a strong position to secure the win and cover the spread.

The Timberwolves' biggest advantage lies in their formidable frontcourt duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. Towns' multi-faceted scoring threatens both inside and from the perimeter, while Gobert's rim protection and rebounding prowess will put significant pressure on the Blazers' interior defense, which has been lacking this season.

Portland's inconsistencies on the defensive end make them vulnerable against the balanced Wolves attack. With Anthony Edwards' explosiveness and Karl-Anthony Towns orchestrating the offense, Minnesota has the firepower to exploit Portland's leaky perimeter defense.

The Timberwolves enter this matchup playing solid basketball while the Blazers continue to struggle to find a rhythm. This psychological edge can further tip the scales in favor of Minnesota.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Moda Center with renewed urgency and a burning desire to reverse their recent fortunes.

The energy of the Moda Center crowd can fuel the Blazers when they need it most. Minnesota, playing on the road, will feel the pressure as Portland's fans create a roaring environment that propels their team.

The Timberwolves' frontcourt, while imposing, can be exploited by a smart attacking team. The Blazers have the perimeter players like Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant to break down the defense and force Towns and Gobert into difficult rotations.

Historically, the team that controls the glass dominates games between Portland and Minnesota. The Blazers need to put a major emphasis on rebounding, limiting second-chance opportunities for the Timberwolves and sparking more transition offense on their end.

With recent results not going their way, the Blazers can embrace the underdog role and play with a chip on their shoulder. This kind of grit and determination can translate into a more passionate and disruptive defensive performance, which in turn gives them more fuel offensively as they attempt to right the ship and score the upset against the top team in the Western Conference.

Final Timberwolves-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The stage is set for the Timberwolves to leave Portland with a victory. If they execute and control the game's tempo, expect their potent offense and stingy defense to frustrate a Blazers team still finding its footing this season as they drown them with their pace and onslaught of offense to get the win and cover the spread.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Timberwolves-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -8.5 (-112), Under 215 (-110)