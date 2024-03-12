The Minnesota Timberwolves have seemed to hit a rough patch at the worst time possible. With only 17 games remaining on their schedule, the Timberwolves have gone from the 1-seed in the Western Conference to occupying the 3-seed in about a week. Already without Karl-Anthony Towns due to a meniscus injury he had surgery on, Minnesota enters Tuesday night facing the possibility that they may also be without Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers.
Currently two full games behind the Timberwolves for the 3-seed in the conference, the Clippers have a huge opportunity in front of them. Minnesota has won two of three meetings against Los Angeles this season, meaning that a fourth win on Tuesday night would give them the tiebreaker.
As for the status of Edwards and Gobert, they both find themselves on the Timberwolves' injury report ahead of this critical game. After losing four of their last six games, Minnesota is going to need to have their two stars healthy and available in order to compete with Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert injury status vs. Clippers
The Timberwolves desperately need to pick up a road win over the Clippers on Tuesday night simply to build back their confidence. Without Towns in their lineup, Minnesota has looked flat, and they have been lacking a massive chunk of production. If they are to be without Edwards and Gobert as well against the Clippers, it is hard to imagine them having any shot of picking up a win.
Both Edwards and Gobert find themselves listed as questionable to play on the team's injury report for Tuesday night's game. Whereas Gobert is dealing with right hamstring tightness, Edwards has been battling through numerous ailments. Aside from various bumps and bruises, the All-Star guard's official injury designation is “left ankle soreness.” While he was questionable to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers with the same injury, Edwards ultimately suited up in their 120-109 loss.
Due to Edwards playing in the team's previous game, it is safe to assume that he will be ready to play against the Clippers on Tuesday. However, Gobert's hamstring tightness is definitely something to keep an eye on. Minnesota is not scheduled to play again until the weekend, so getting their starting big man some extra rest so his injury doesn't flare up could be advantageous. Gobert did miss their last game against the Lakers due to his hamstring issue.
Should Gobert be forced to miss this game against the Clippers, the Timberwolves will be left extremely thin in their frontcourt with Naz Reid and Luka Garza, who has spent most of the season in the G League. In the event that Edwards is ruled out, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Monte Morris would see extended minutes, if Morris isn't ruled out with his hamstring injury.
The Timberwolves will provide clearer updates on the status of Edwards and Gobert ahead of tonight's game against the Clippers as the day goes on.