Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is raising eyebrows for his performance with Team USA during the FIBA World Cup tournament. Edwards has put on several virtuoso performances for Team USA, and his play has caused one NBA insider to make a bold declaration that will have Timberwolves fans beaming with pride.

Recently, NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins of ESPN ranked his biggest stars of the FIBA World Cup tournament, and Edwards took home Perkins' number-one slot.

Also featured on the list were Luka Doncic, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Dennis Schroder. However, none of those players could hold a candle to Edwards, at least according to Perkins, who is not the only one blown away by Edwards' performance overseas.

Anthony Edwards has indeed been magnificent thus far in the tournament. In Team USA's shocking loss to Lithuania, Edwards was the lone bright spot for the American squad, pouring in 35 points in the contest. The Timberwolves star was also brilliant in Team USA's win over Jordan, registering 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. Few could soon forget his performance against Germany, when he scored 34 to lead Team USA to a comeback win.

Overall, this dominant FIBA display is just further proof of what Timberwolves fans already knew: Anthony Edwards is a budding superstar in the NBA. With his three-level scoring ability and otherwordly athleticism, Edwards has already established himself as part of the upper echelon of shooting guards in the NBA, and that profile will only continue to grow with more shoutouts from insiders like Kendrick Perkins.