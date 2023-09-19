The 2022-23 season felt like the tide had shifted for the Minnesota Timberwolves. It felt like a changing of the guard was happening, with Karl-Anthony Towns ceding “ownership” of the franchise to nascent star Anthony Edwards, especially with Towns having to adjust completely to having to play alongside another center in Rudy Gobert. But Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett said that one's ascent doesn't have to come at the expense of the other.

Speaking on the KG Certified podcast by SHOWTIME Basketball, the Timberwolves' greatest player of all time hopes that both Towns and Edwards end up seeing eye-to-eye, complementing each other as the team tries to contend in the coming seasons.

“It's time for them to come together and be that one. It ain't about stepping back [for Karl-Anthony Towns]. It's about both of them just going forward together. They both are the faces of the franchise,” Garnett said.

The Timberwolves legend then said that Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns should learn from the mistakes he made over 20 years ago, when he and talented scoring guard Stephon Marbury couldn't figure out how to make it work.

“This what me and Steph couldn't get together. Real s**t. This why me and [Paul Pierce] worked. Because you got to have a yin and a yang,” Garnett added. “[Marbury] came off like he wanted something of his own. And it wasn't Minnesota.”

With Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns locked to long-term deals, the Timberwolves will have plenty of time to make it work. With quality pieces such as Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, and Kyle Anderson around to give the team some depth, the Timberwolves may end up being better next season than most people realize. But if Edwards and Towns' partnership finds a new level, like Kevin Garnett hopes it does, the league better watch out.