Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers won’t back down in any fight, be it on the court or online. That much is clear as he responded to Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba’s savage meme directed at him with a brutal rebuttal of his own.

Rivers and Bamba figured in a shocking brawl on Friday, leading to five players being ejected. The fight started at the Magic’s bench area where Bamba was sitting–yes, he wasn’t even on the court playing. Rivers was seen mouthing off at the Magic bench, which then led toBamba punching him and it escalated from there.

Jalen Suggs, Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels got involved and were among those players thrown out.

After the incident, Bamba quickly took to Instagram to mock Rivers. He used The F**k Around, Find Out” meme to address the fight, seemingly indicating that the Timberwolves guard did or said something offensive to them.

In response to the meme, Rivers also took it to his IG Stories to mock Bamba and his career so far:

“BUDDY I WENT AT YOU 1 ON 5 !!! WITH NO BACK UP!! U NEEDED UR TEAM MATES OTHER WISE U WOULD OF BEEN CHOCKED OUT. TALKING ABOUT FIND OUT. WE ONLY KNOW U FROM AN OLD RAP SONG…NOT HOOPS. STFU. AND ORLANDO MY CITY, ASK AROUND AN ACTUALLY FIND OUT. THEY DON’T MESS WITH U THERE….FACTS!” Rivers wrote.

It didn’t stop there, of course. During his postgame presser after the Timberwolves 127-120 loss, Austin Rivers shared his side of the story, noting that he was only telling the Magic bench to be respectful after he heard some negative comments about him earlier.

Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers breaks down what led to the fight between him and Mo Bamba. #RaisedByWolves | #NBApic.twitter.com/o0aQsBp3rR — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) February 4, 2023

Fans have yet to hear Mo Bamba’s side as well, though it’s safe to expect that it won’t be too kind considering the back and forth between the two.