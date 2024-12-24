Teams now have a solid amount of data to analyze as they pass the quarter mark of the NBA season, allowing for meaningful evaluations and adjustments. For Chris Finch and the Minnesota Timberwolves, one conclusion seems evident: their trade of Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo has not panned out in their favor. Before Monday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, Finch acknowledged his team's offensive struggles.

Chris Finch and the Timberwolves continuing to struggle

Finch described them as “going through it” following two tough home games. The first quarter seemed to reinforce his concerns, as Minnesota quickly fell behind by 19 points.

Star Tribune’s Chris Hine asked the Timberwolves head coach if he was considering adjustments to the starting lineup, Finch responded with, “Everything's always on the table, for sure, but we also need to keep looking at lineup combinations as the game goes on, too.”

The Timberwolves currently hold a 14-14 record after 28 games, reflecting an average performance just a season after reaching the Western Conference. While the decision to trade Karl-Anthony Towns was framed as a cost-saving measure, it raises the question—was the move truly justified?

Minnesota traded for Julius Randle, expecting him to fill a similar role to Towns while also cutting costs, but the plan hasn't worked out. Instead, the team finds itself stuck in mediocrity.

Minnesota relying on Julius Randle

Despite making strides defensively, the Timberwolves seem far removed from the 56-win team that reached the Western Conference Finals last year. The trade involving Karl-Anthony Towns was expected to present challenges, but there was initial optimism that the current roster could still find success.

As Christmas approaches, it’s evident that Minnesota needs to make adjustments to unlock their full potential. Exploring trade opportunities could provide the solutions the Timberwolves need to get back on track.

When it comes to internal adjustments, there are some clear opportunities the Timberwolves haven’t explored yet.

Since the start of the season, Chris Finch and his coaching staff have relied on Julius Randle as the starting power forward alongside Rudy Gobert in the frontcourt. This decision positioned Randle as Karl-Anthony Towns' replacement in the starting lineup, while keeping the bench unit largely intact from last season.

This strategy carried its advantages. Randle's strength and skill in controlling the paint offered a dependable option inside. As a past All-NBA honoree, his track record in scoring and rebounding justified his place in the starting lineup, especially given his status as the focal point of the recent trade. Demoting him to the bench immediately could have been seen as disrespectful and counterproductive to the trade’s intent.

Naz Reid to the starting lineup?

With enough games played to evaluate the current lineup, it might be worth considering a change by replacing Randle with Naz Reid in both the starting and closing rotations. This adjustment could simply be a way to shake things up.

Reid had a strong performance in the second half against Golden State on Saturday, yet didn’t get the opportunity to close the game. Pairing him with Gobert in the starting lineup and allowing Randle to take on a role against the opposing second unit could provide a fresh strategy worth exploring.

Naz Reid, despite suffering an ankle injury in the first half, finished with 23 points for the Wolves. Julius Randle added 19 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists, while Anthony Edwards scored 16 points on 7-for-20 shooting. The Wolves struggled with their shooting, finishing the game at just 43%.

Against the Hawks on Monday night the Timberwolves found their rhythm in the middle quarters, but their shooting faltered once again in the fourth, leading to a 117-104 loss.

The Wolves struggled offensively in fourth quarter 1-for-8 and quickly trailed by double digits, marking their first time behind by that margin since the opening period. Atlanta opened the final frame with a 21-9 run, extending their lead from there.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 29 points and seven assists, while Dyson Daniels contributed 10 points and an impressive eight steals.