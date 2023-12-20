Chris Finch has led the Timberwolves to a 20-5 start. Minnesota holds the best record in the NBA as the new year approaches.

There are few stories as fun to follow in the NBA this season as the Minnesota Timberwolves. Currently sitting at 20-5, the Timberwolves have the best record in the NBA and refuse to stop winning. Minnesota has won nine of its last 10 games and is hanging with the big boys of the Western Conference.

With their success comes some national recognition and that's what head coach Chris Finch is getting at least from one sportsbook. He is the favorite to win NBA Coach of the Year according to FanDuel as he leads the Timberwolves to the top of the NBA standings.

Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault is a close second behind Finch with Jamahl Mosely sitting in third before a big drop in odds.

NBA Coach of the Year (odds from FanDuel)

Chris Finch – Minnesota Timberwolves (+230)

Mark Daigneault – Oklahoma City Thunder (+270)

Jamahl Mosley – Orlando Magic (+380)

Rick Carlisle – Indiana Pacers (+950)

Ime Udoka – Houston Rockets (+1400)

Finch is in his third season as head coach of the Timberwolves and led Minnesota to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. The Timberwolves don’t have much to show for it but perhaps this season will be the one that brings them some hardware, whether it be team or individual.

If the Timberwolves were to finish with the best record in the NBA, Finch would likely be deserving of coach of the year honors. There is a lot of basketball left to play though and still so much to be determined.

Put your bets in now if you think the Timberwolves will improve because the number attached to Chris Finch's name will only get smaller if Minnesota keeps playing well.