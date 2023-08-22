Damian Lillard wants to be traded to the Miami Heat. Talks are progressing slowly, however. Lillard is currently still with the Portland Trail Blazers. Bill Simmons believes the Minnesota Timberwolves are a team that Lillard should consider amid the Heat-Blazers talks uncertainty. Simmons recently explained his reasoning during an episode of his podcast, per The Bill Simmons Podcast presented by FanDuel, via Dru.

“You wonder if Dame Lillard is watching [Timberwolves] going ‘You know what? Me for [Karl-Anthony] Towns, you just switch us. We have [Rudy] Gobert. We have [Anthony] Edwards. It’s kinda nice. Me & Ant together… Maybe that’s a better situation for me than anywhere else.'”

Simmons then added Minnesota to the list of trade suitors that make sense for Damian Lillard in NSFW fashion.

“F**k it I’m adding [Minnesota] to the list.”

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Damian Lillard trade

It still seems likely that Lillard will be traded. Miami is still the favored destination. There haven't been many other suitors mentioned since Lillard made it clear that he wants to be dealt to the Heat.

That said, if a trade doesn't come to fruition then perhaps Dame will consider another team. The Timberwolves would have difficulty presenting a tempting enough offer though. There isn't any realistic chance of a straight up Damian Lillard-Karl-Anthony Towns deal happening.

Still, Minnesota could be a team worth keeping an eye on. In the end though, the Heat are still in the driver's seat to acquire Lillard. Doing so may require the inclusion of a third team though.