Potential trade candidate D’Angelo Russell probably caught the eye of an NBA executive or two after erupting in the fourth quarter for 16 points to give the Minnesota Timberwolves the 128-126 comeback victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Russell’s firepower was especially needed with the team being shorthanded of late. He finished with 26 points, but did nearly all of his damage in the game’s final frame to will his team back from a double-digit defecit. The 26-year-old guard is well aware of how dangerous he could be when his shot is firing on all cylinders.

“When I’m making shots, I mean, I’ve been doing it for a little while now, I can get real hot and stay hot,” Russell told The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. “I can be cold and be real cold. I know how the basketball gods are kind of up and down.”

Russell has been a streaky shooter at times this season, but has eclipsed 50 percent from the floor in three consecutive games. The Target Center was on the verge of exploding as Russell scored 14 straight points for Minnesota in a key stretch of the game.

Russell put the TimberWolves on top for good on the free throw line with just over nine ticks left on the clock. A barrage of clutch 3-pointers should only serve to enhance the former No. 2 draft pick’s trade value in the coming weeks. If he could stay on the “hot” side of his jump shot, there will be several should-be playoff teams looking to add an offensive spark plug like Russell to their rotation.

The Timberwolves are still without Karl-Anthony Towns, and now Rudy Gobert, so if they intend to remain in the playoff picture (currently seventh in the Western Conference) they might want to hang onto D’Angelo Russell despite the constant trade rumors.

Especially if he has nights like this.