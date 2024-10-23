Julius Randle will be entering the 2024-25 season with the fourth team of his professional career following the blockbuster trade that sent him and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns. Randle will be raring to go on opening night, especially when an unfortunate shoulder injury ended his 2023-24 campaign prematurely, preventing him from contributing to the New York Knicks' playoff run.

But now, Randle appears to be fully recovered from his shoulder injury, and he'll be stepping into Towns' role as the starting power forward in the Timberwolves' supersized frontcourt. And the 29-year-old forward's confidence is through the roof, as he believes that greater things are yet to come for him in his first season in the Twin Cities.

“Julius Randle told me that this will be his best year yet. This marks his fourth team in 11 seasons and he said that his greatest ability is the way that he can adapt his playing style to different situations, emphasizing that he's always been an unselfish player,” TNT's courtside reporter Taylor Rooks said prior to the start of the Timberwolves-Lakers opening night clash.

Anthony Edwards will be the undisputed star of the show for the Timberwolves, therefore relegating Randle to more of a supporting role. Nonetheless, he's willing to play whatever role is necessary for the greater good of the team.

“He's eager to play off the ball, make Anthony Edwards' life easier with more catch-and-shoot opportunities and be a passer over a scorer,” Rooks added.

Indeed, if there's anything Randle can hang his hat on, it's his above-average playmaking ability for his size. He can also soak up pressure on offense by playing bully ball, which could then allow the Timberwolves to run off-ball actions to free up Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, and Naz Reid, among others.

Randle was instrumental in turning the Knicks' culture around. Now, the Timberwolves will need him to take a backseat, but all indications are pointing to a smooth integration process for the 29-year-old within the team's cohesive locker room.

Is Timberwolves forward Julius Randle being undervalued by fans?

The dominant sentiment among fans in the immediate aftermath of the Timberwolves and Knicks' blockbuster trade was that the former lost the trade, as they gave up one of the greatest shooting big men in the history of the NBA — as well as their established star since 2015 — for Julius Randle, a below-average shooter from deep, and Donte DiVincenzo, someone who'll be playing behind Anthony Edwards.

But it's not like Randle is a fringe NBA player who somehow lucked into a long and productive career in the league. He is a perennial 20/10/5 threat, doing it all for his teams ranging from creating offense from the midpost as well as battling against opposing big men on the glass.

Having many playoff-viable players on the roster is an underrated part of building a contending roster. Randle and DiVincenzo should be logging heavy minutes for the Timberwolves in the postseason, giving Minnesota plenty of depth which should help them out in the long run.