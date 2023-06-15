Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has been active as ever on Patrick Beverley's podcast. The two have discussed a wide range of topics, many of which have made their way into the headlines. Towns' name has also popped up in some trade rumors, although he was quick to fire back regarding those. Now, former NBA player and TV personality Kendrick Perkins just ripped Towns to pieces on an episode of First Take.

"How can you change the game when at times we don't even know you exist?" While the Nuggets are parading around Denver, Kendrick Perkins just cooked Karl-Anthony Towns 😳🔥 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/DmHjuoe9Tj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

“How can you change the game when at times, we don't even know you exist?… Just stop with the interviews at this point. Who are the people that going to say that you actually changed the game?”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Towns went viral for comments on how he revolutionized the game, and a few people chirped back, including Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. If that weren't enough, Towns and Beverley also admitted that their playoff run in 2022 with the Wolves was better than the NBA title the Denver Nuggets just won.

The former 2015 first-round draft choice has been a starter in Minnesota for years, but saying he changed the game is quite the take. As Perkins mentions, at times, people forget Towns exists, and when discussing the top big men in the league, there are far better names to choose from than him.

This past season, Karl-Anthony Towns regressed across the board, averaging 20.8 PPG with 8.1 rebounds while playing in a career-low 29 games due to injury. Is he a good player? Yes, but saying he changed the game is quite the hot take, and Kendrick Perkins is the latest NBA personality to chime in and rip him for the comments.