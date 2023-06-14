Karl-Anthony Towns firmly believes that his impact on the game of basketball has been immense. So much so, that the Minnesota Timberwolves star recently made a declaration about how he believes he would have “changed the game” by the time he retires from the NBA. It's a bold statement, no doubt, and it has prompted quite a reaction from Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green.

Towns made his declaration on a recent episode of Timberwolves teammate Patrick Beverley's podcast. For reference, here's the exact quote from the three-time All-Star:

“When my time's up and I retire… there's gonna be people who are gonna say that I changed the game,” Towns said.

Green caught wind of KAT's unfiltered prediction, and the former Defensive Player of the Year could not help but send a shoutout to Beverley in his reaction:

aye @patbev21 when people come on yo show they change the game!!l?!? 🤯🤯🤯 I’m looking forward to it man https://t.co/qZGomrFBfH — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 14, 2023

It seems that Draymond Green is set to make an appearance on Beverley's podcast sometime down the road, and the Warriors star has used this as an opportunity to promote the same. It's impossible to tell what Dray was trying to say about Towns' statement, but knowing Green, he was probably being sarcastic with his statement here.

Beverley also responded to Draymond's message with a three-emoji tweet:

Apart from being two of the most headline-grabbing players in the NBA today, Draymond Green and Patrick Beverley are also the men behind two of the most successful NBA podcasts today. As such, it would be a real treat for listeners once these two cross over on a single pod episode.