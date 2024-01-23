Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns strengthened his claim as the GOAT shooting big over Dirk Nowitzki with his latest performance.

On Monday night, Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns woke up feeling dangerous. Towns, on the night where Joel Embiid, a rival of his on the hardwood, scored 70 points, showed that he's just as capable when it comes to filling up the scoring column. He had 44 points at the half on an insane 14-17 shooting from the field and 8-9 shooting from beyond the arc on his way to a career-high 62-point night in a 128-125 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Even if the Timberwolves' loss to the Hornets will sully everyone's perception of the game Towns just had, the 28-year old big man's performance backed up his previous claim that he is the greatest big man shooter of all time. Per OptaSTATS, the Timberwolves star is the first player in NBA history to make at least 10 two-pointers, 10 free throws, and 10 three-pointers in a single game.

Karl-Anthony Towns' three-level scoring skillset is incredible for his size, and the Hornets frontline, as depleted as it was given the absences of Mark Williams and Nick Richards, was simply hoping that the Timberwolves star would miss. But for most of the night, Towns looked like a 7'0 version of Stephen Curry — a player who could get buckets every which way.

Towns ruffled some feathers when he claimed that he was the greatest shooting big man of all time. Some took this statement from the Timberwolves star as a slight to Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, who achieved great heights with his team for most of his career as the first option.

Of course, as a player, Karl-Anthony Towns has a ways to go before he can consider himself on the same level of superstar as Nowitzki. Nowitzki was the foundational piece of plenty of great Mavericks teams, and he did it by being more than a jump-shooting big man.

But in terms of sheer ability to make jumpshots, the Timberwolves star, especially after his 62-point night against the Hornets, may indeed be in a league of his own. Even then, it's hard to argue against Dirk Nowitzki, especially when he has the unstoppable fadeaway in his arsenal. At the very least, Towns is showing that it's closer of a debate than it was.