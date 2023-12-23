No prolonged time without KAT.

A huge concern coming off the Minnesota Timberwolves win over the Los Angeles Lakers was Karl-Anthony Towns' knee. Chris Finch came out unsure of his status after the game and could only wish for the best. Now, the Anthony Edwards-led squad got a definitive update about his status before they face De'Aaron Fox's Sacramento Kings.

Karl-Anthony Towns will not be playing against the Kings. He is currently treating a sore left knee after exiting the Lakers game early despite putting up big numbers. Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic further elaborated that the decision of Chris Finch's staff comes from a place of precaution. The Timberwolves big man will not miss extended time from the squad.

This is a proper step in the right direction in preserving the team's stars. He must have been fatigued after having to face Anthony Davis on multiple possessions against the Lakers. But, he still put up 21 points along with four assists to wrap up a win over the NBA In-Season Tournament champions. This along with six rebounds proved his tenacity throughout his early exit.

It will be a question as to how the Timberwolves would try to contain Domantas Sabonis without him and even stretch the floor. But, Finch along with Anthony Edwards has faced tougher situations. They are the best team in the Western Conference with 21 wins and they will surely figure things out.

Thankfully, the Timberwolves would not have to adjust their schematics for a long time. It will only be a matter of time before the shooting big man returns.