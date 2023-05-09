Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It’s safe to say Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns is not a big fan of the nicknames that the media and the fans have given him.

Whether it’s KAT, Special K, Big Purr or whatever fans are calling him right now aside from his name, Towns doesn’t like it. The Timberwolves All-Star revealed as much during the latest episode of Paul George’s podcast released on Monday.

Towns couldn’t help but compare his nickname to Nikola Jokic’s. Not only is the “Joker” nickname scarier–thanks to its reference to the popular Batman villain–but it also sounds a lot cooler than KAT or Big Purr.

“[Nikola Jokic] got ‘Joker’ and I got ‘KAT.’ … Then I came to Minnesota and they decided to call me, ‘Big Purr,’ what the f*** is that?!” Towns exclaimed, via ClutchPoints.

Karl-Anthony Towns is not a fan of his nicknames 😬 "[Nikola Jokic] got 'Joker' and I got 'KAT.' … Then I came to Minnesota and they decided to call me, ‘Big Purr,’ what the f*** is that?!" (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/nJcLULNQRJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 8, 2023

To be fair to Karl-Anthony Towns, the “KAT” and “Big Purr” nicknames just doesn’t strike fear into anyone. Some would probably find it adorable, which isn’t exactly the word Towns would want to be described. After all, he’s a center who wants to impose his dominances on his opponents. Being called such soft nicknames not only hurts his reputation, but also his image towards his rivals.

Unfortunately, until someone comes up with a better nickname for Towns, he’ll be called “KAT” or the “Big Purr” for the time being (or maybe longer). Perhaps it’ll be easier for Towns if he just embraces those nicknames and avoid being bothered by it. That or he can come up with his own nickname, though it might be hard to sell it.