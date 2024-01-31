Karl-Anthony Towns is having fun with Anthony Edward's frustration.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a gutsy 107-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, Anthony Edwards was not happy with the officials during the contest. He voiced his displeasure after the game, which drew a comical Karl-Anthony Towns-Patrick Beverley reaction.

A legendary Patrick Beverley meme resurfaces on the Timberwolves

Edwards criticized the officials of the Timberwolves-Thunder game in a post-game interview. He began by saying he would take a fine and said the refs did not give Minnesota calls Monday night. Later, he said the officials were “terrible” and that the T-Wolves played “8-on-5.”

Thus, the star shooting guard was fined $40,000 for his public criticism. The fiasco reminded Karl-Anthony Towns of Patrick Beverley's notorious interaction with a ref in 2023. Beverley brought a camera onto the court to show an official that LeBron James was fouled on a previous play.

Of course, the former Timberwolves guard received a technical for his actions, but he created a meme format that Towns used to poke fun at Edwards after his fine, per Towns' Instagram account.

Karl-Anthony Towns on Anthony Edwards being fined for publicly criticizing the officiating 😂 (via @KarlTowns / IG) pic.twitter.com/HnjhBf5FNd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 31, 2024

Towns' reaction could also be a shot at the referees who allegedly missed calls during Minnesota's intense matchup. Nevertheless, the T-Wolves walked away with the victory and must prepare for their upcoming tests.

Minnesota holds a 33-14 record, which ranks them 1st in the Western Conference standings. The team is preparing for another intense matchup against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Timberwolves expect Anthony Edwards to continue his offensive onslaught.

The 22-year-old leads the team with 25.6 points per game. He is frustrated from his team's last matchup, but he will be sure to bring a winning mindset to the game against Dallas.

All in all, can the Timberwolves continue their momentum through the midpoint of the NBA season?