The Minnesota Timberwolves had an impressive 2023-24 regular season, finishing third in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record. But, they ended up losing in the West Finals to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

While some have criticized the Wolves for their disappointing end to the playoffs, Karl-Anthony Towns fully believes it was a successful campaign for a team that has shown growth over the last couple of years.

“I don’t think it was a disappointment in any sort of fashion,” said Towns. I think that we said early on in the year, we want to do something special. The big lineup everyone said it couldn't work and I was like watch it work everyone laughed and s—t, and now you know we was in the Western Conference Finals and everyone acting like that s—t didn't happen.

We obviously did something right I think that for us to get to that next step I think it was the experience, I think you know sometimes people make it happen you win, even Boston Celtics who won it this year they had to go through a time when they lost in the finals, they were losing in the playoffs, and you know came together.”

Timberwolves impressed in 2023-24

Most of the criticism comes from the fact that Minnesota lost to a lower seed in the NBA Playoffs in the Mavs, who were a fifth seed. But, the reality is the Timberwolves did take a step and got further in the postseason than they have in 20 years. That is undoubtedly a success.

Anthony Edwards continued to grow and remains one of the most exciting stars in the Association. The former first-overall pick posted averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. As for Towns, he also played well.

The ex-Kentucky star fired a shot at the doubters who believed the big lineup with him and Rudy Gobert wouldn't work out. Yes, Year 1 of those two together wasn't great, but KAT also played just 29 contests in 2022-23. The two did thrive alongside each other last season or else the Timberwolves wouldn't have made the conference finals.

Towns' comment about the Celtics is also interesting because they did go through the same growing pains. It took a few playoff disappointments before Boston actually won it all. Although that may not be the case for the Timberwolves, they do have a fantastic core intact.

Edwards is nearing superstar status, KAT is one of the most versatile bigs in the league, and Gobert is still a DPOY. Meanwhile, guys like Mike Conley, Naz Reid, and Jaden McDaniels are important pieces to the puzzle as well.

The Timberwolves are an exciting team and there's no reason to think they won't be a contender once again in 2024-25. The naysayers can criticize them all they want, KAT knows what this group is capable of.