A high-profile police arrest shook up the sports world on Sunday as officers of the Miami-Dade Police pulled over and handcuffed Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. This arrest happened hours before the Dolphins faced the Jacksonville Jaguars on their Week 1 matchup. While the Dolphins managed to pull off a 20-17 win over the Jags, the arrest quickly soured the sweet taste of victory for the players and fans. Even Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reacted to Tyreek Hill's arrest video, which showed the police pushing the wideout face-down on the ground while cuffing him.

After watching the arrest video, the Timberwolves big man posted a reaction on X, formerly Twitter.

“That @cheetah police video is not only disturbing, but disgusting. Like he said, what would've happen if he wasn't who he is?” Karl-Anthony Towns said, reacting to Tyreek Hill's arrest video.

The Timberwolves star joins fan reactions

After the arrest, the Miami-Dade police department put the arresting officers on administrative leave. Even noted sports analyst Stephen A. Smith reacted to the arrest on X, blasting the officers for pushing Hill to the ground in handcuffs for a simple driving violation.

Likewise, after watching Hill's arrest video, fans complained about how the police could seemingly do whatever they wanted when arresting a person, whether they were famous or not. The Miami-Dade police union released a statement that claimed the officers had to restrain Hill for concerns about his uncooperative behavior and officer safety.

Meanwhile, Tyreek Hill himself expressed confusion about the arrest.

“I still don't know what hapened,” Hill said in the postgame press conference. “But I do want to use this platform to say, ‘What if I wasn't Tyreek Hill?' Worst-case scenario, you know?… Everybody has bad apples in every situation, but I want to be able to use this platform to figure out a way to flip this and make it a positive on my end and Miami-Dade and do something positive for the community.”

Additionally, the Dolphins also released a statement supporting Hill and condemning the actions of the officers on the video.

“While we commend MDPD for taking the right and necessary action to quickly release this footage, we also urge them to take equally swift and strong action against the officers who engaged in such despicable behavior,” part of the statement read. “We will stand beside Tyreek and our players as they work to use their platform and this situation to make a positive impact in our community.”

The Dolphins look to move on from this incident as they face the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.