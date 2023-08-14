Karl-Anthony Towns may be at a crossroads when it comes to his career trajectory with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but his international career with the Dominican Republic seems to be taking off. After much thought, Towns decided to rejoin his national team for the first time since 2013, giving them a much better chance of reaching the knockout stages of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, Philippines.

Coming off a tumultuous, injury-marred year in which he played just 29 games for the Timberwolves, there was a strong chance that Towns would opt to err on the side of caution. But the Timberwolves star big man felt that there couldn't have been a better time for him to represent his country once more on a big international stage, as he feels like he has put his injury troubles completely behind him.

“The timing is right. I didn't put as much stress on my body this last season because of the injury. I'm feeling great now, I'm 100% and feeling like myself again. It's a perfect time to work on some things in my game,” Towns said, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

With Rudy Gobert's arrival, Karl-Anthony Towns had to work much more on his perimeter game — to mixed results. An offseason spent playing competitive basketball may be just what Towns need to elevate both his game and the Timberwolves'.

Moreover, beyond the on-court benefits a national team stint can bring for Towns, he would also love the chance to represent his late mother's home country to honor her memory.

“…With my mom's passing, I felt an urgency to do it,” Towns added.

This development comes as a huge deal for the Dominican Republic, as they have lobbied for the Timberwolves star to represent his country for years. During practice, Towns received a warm welcome from the team and the coaching staff, making him feel like home and like he never even left.

Karl-Anthony Towns got a warm welcome in his first practice for the Dominican Republic national team 🕺 This is his first appearance for the country after 10 years 🙌 (via @RDBSeleccion)pic.twitter.com/MjJ5Luyui6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 14, 2023

With Karl-Anthony Towns' arrival, the Dominican Republic will be one of the favorites to advance to the knockout stages from Group A, where they will be competing with Italy, Angola, and the host Philippines.