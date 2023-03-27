A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Minnesota Timberwolves went against the trend in the last offseason by trading for a giant in Rudy Gobert to pair him up with another 7-footer in Karl-Anthony Towns, which left many laughing. No one’s guffawing at the Timberwolves’ expense Sunday night, though, when they walloped the reigning NBA champs at one of the most ruthless locations in the league for visiting teams.

After beating the Warriors at Chase Center, 99-96, Rudy Gobert spoke about the roster composition of the Timberwolves.

“That’s why the team has been built that way, is to be ourselves, to be unique,” Gobert said following the victory over Stephen Curry and company (h/t Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic). “I would say we look at us and we look at the height and they say (we are) big, but we’ve got bigs that can move and we’ve got bigs that can shoot better than most guards.”

Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Naz Reid had their way on both ends of the floor versus the Warriors. Gobert ended up with 10 points and a massive total of 18 boards, while Towns had 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Towns shot just 5-for-16 from the field but nailed four of nine attempts from behind the arc. Reid joined the party by going off for 23 points with six rebounds in just 21 minutes off the bench.

The ultimate barometer for the Timberwolves’ big lineup experiment will be the success it will pull off by the time the season is over.

The Timberwolves next play the Sacramento Kings on the road Monday night.