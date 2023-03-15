The Minnesota Timberwolves have been fighting to assert themselves in the Western Conference all season long, hovering around the .500 mark for much of the campaign. They could be set to get a massive boost, however, as star big man Karl-Anthony Towns appears to be nearing a return to the court for Minnesota.
Towns suffered a calf strain all the way back in November, and hasn’t taken the court for the Timberwolves since then. The initial timetable to return of four-to-six weeks was quickly thrown out the door, as Towns has been out for nearly four months now. But he’s finally making progress in his recovery, and it sounds like Towns could return to action in the next few weeks.
“The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following injury update on forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been sidelined since Nov. 28 due to a right calf strain. Towns is continuing to progress in his rehabilitation program and has been participating in basketball activities. He is expected to return in the coming weeks and further updates to his playing status will be provided when available.” – NBA.com, Minnesota Timberwolves PR
This is great news for Minnesota, who is right in the thick of the hunt for the Play-In Tournament in the West. Adding back arguably their best player in Towns should help them make a push to avoid the tournament and land one of the top six seeds, which is still doable over the final few weeks of the season. Towns isn’t in the clear yet, but it sounds like he’s getting there, and it will be interesting to see when he is able to finally return to action.