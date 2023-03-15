My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been fighting to assert themselves in the Western Conference all season long, hovering around the .500 mark for much of the campaign. They could be set to get a massive boost, however, as star big man Karl-Anthony Towns appears to be nearing a return to the court for Minnesota.

Towns suffered a calf strain all the way back in November, and hasn’t taken the court for the Timberwolves since then. The initial timetable to return of four-to-six weeks was quickly thrown out the door, as Towns has been out for nearly four months now. But he’s finally making progress in his recovery, and it sounds like Towns could return to action in the next few weeks.

