Sixers guard Patrick Beverley showed major love to the Timberwolves after returning to Minnesota on Wednesday night.

The Minnesota Timberwolves welcomed a familiar face back on Wednesday night as Patrick Beverley returned, this time as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Pat Bev was a beloved figure by the fans in Minny and helped the team make the playoffs in 2021-22, ultimately going viral for his epic celebration after they clinched.

Following the game, where Anthony Edwards and Co. beat the Sixers 112-99, Beverley showed love to the organization:

“Always love in Minny❤️❤️”, he wrote on X.

Beverley has constantly expressed how much he enjoyed playing for the Timberwolves, but some fans on X weren't too responsive to his message. The veteran has said that Ant will outgrow Minnesota and eventually play elsewhere.

Edwards did have a monster game against Philly, scoring 31 points while grabbing six boards and dishing out six assists. He's now averaging 26.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.1 dimes per night in 2023-24.

Only a few days ago, Beverley shed light on his previous comments about Ant developing into the next Michael Jordan and essentially said “I told you so” given that the topic has been discussed as of late:

“I told everybody in the beginning the boy has a chance to be Michael Jordan, but people looked at me like I was crazy,” Beverley said. “Now all of the ESPN analysts and GMs are all kinda saying the same thing so I’ve always said that.”

The Timberwolves are off to an impressive 11-3 start and remain perfect at home with a 7-0 record. Defensively, they're ranked first in the Association at the moment, too.