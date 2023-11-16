Rudy Gobert wasn't too happy to see that he had been fined $25,000 for his role in the Draymond Green fight

Two of the more controversial figures in the NBA in Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green found themselves in the middle of a skirmish during the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors latest matchup. If you haven't seen the viral images of Green holding Gobert in a headlock during the incident, chances are you are living underneath a rock.

Either way, the fight is history now, and both teams are looking to move forward from it. Green was handed a five-game suspension for his actions, with Gobert picking up a $25,000 fine. While it makes sense that Green was suspended and Gobert was fined, Gobert was not pleased to be fined at all, and said that he would surely be appealing the NBA's decision.

Here's Rudy Gobert's reaction to Draymond Green's 5-game suspension and his subsequent $25,000 fine. He called the fact that he was fined "shameful" and he will appeal it. pic.twitter.com/KUQWt1OCXY — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) November 16, 2023

In Rudy Gobert's eyes, he didn't do anything wrong here. Green put him in a headlock and he didn't do anything to retaliate against him so that he wouldn't get ejected as well. That decision helped the Timberwolves pick up a victory, but it still didn't result in Gobert avoiding a fine. Gobert believes that his efforts to diffuse the situation have resulted in him picking up a fine for no reason.

Whether or not his appeal will be successful remains to be seen, as the NBA likes to fine players for just about anything they can nowadays. But it's clear that Gobert really didn't do much to earn himself a fine, and even though $25,000 is chump change for him, he would like to keep that in his own pockets. With an appeal on the way, it will be worth seeing if Gobert's attempt to avoid this fine is successful.