Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert is playing defense, but for a different reason than one may think. Gobert's defensive stance is not on the basketball floor, but off the court. Gobert is firing back at critics who don't agree with him being selected as NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

“Just look at the numbers,” Gobert said, per SportsKeeda. “Media manipulation and perception is one thing. But look who is in the top five with guarding on switches last year or in isos. Look at the numbers. Numbers don't lie.”

Gobert did post some incredible defensive numbers during the 2023-24 season. The Timberwolves big man, who is used at forward and center, led the NBA defensively in isolation plays among guys who appeared in at least 70 games. That's according to the outlet.

“I try to be focused on the moment and focus on what I can do to help this team achieve our goal as a leader and as a player,” Gobert added.

The big man's defense certainly helped the Timberwolves in 2023-24. Minnesota made the NBA's Western Conference Playoffs, before losing in the conference finals to the Dallas Mavericks.

Timberwolves face pressure for the 2024-25 campaign

Minnesota has one of the most talented squads in the Western Conference, with Gobert helping in the front court. He's joined by the extremely talented Anthony Edwards, who has turned heads with his play and impressed analysts and coaches alike.

Gobert has done well offensively, as well as defensively. He posted a double-double in his final stats during the 2023-24 campaign. The big man averaged 14 points and 13 rebounds last year. He's averaged a double-double each of his seasons in Minnesota. Gobert also has played with the Utah Jazz.

The Timberwolves are still searching for that ever elusive NBA title. The team has had some outstanding players over the years, including Kevin Garnett and Stephon Marbury. The franchise hasn't won a conference title either, and Timberwolves fans are thirsting for success.

Gobert believes that defensive play will be the identity of this club in 2024-25, even without Karl-Anthony Towns on the roster. The big man Towns is off to the New York Knicks, due to a trade before the regular season.

“I think our identity stays the same. We're a defensive team,” Gobert added. “We want to be the best defensive team in this league.”

Minnesota started NBA preseason play with a win Friday over the L.A. Lakers. The team's next preseason contest is on Friday October 11 against the Philadelphia 76ers. The regular season starts on October 22, in a road game also against the Lakers.