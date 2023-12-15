Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is very concerned for Warriors forward Draymond Green's well-being amid his indefinite suspension.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is an easy target for criticism these days. After all, Green has been on quite the violent streak on the court. Green's latest questionable act was a wild clubbing swing towards Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, which warranted an indefinite suspension from the league. However, one of Green's “targets”, so to speak, opted to take the high road, with Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert expressing concern over the veteran forward.

Gobert, who was notoriously put in a chokehold in the first quarter of the Timberwolves' 104-101 win over the Warriors back on November 14, said he has “empathy” for Green as he battles whatever inner demons may be plaguing him at the moment.

“I have empathy for him,” Gobert told Tim MacMahon of ESPN following the Timberwolves' 119-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. “You see somebody that's not well inside and suffering. You take away the game and all that, and you want somebody to be well and be able to do what we do every night and compete and be happy.”

At this point, it's not quite clear if there is something going on in Draymond Green's personal life that may be affecting his behavior on the court. It's unclear as well if taking away the game of basketball is something that would benefit Green.

What's certain in all this is that an intervention was necessary, and now, both the Warriors and the NBA are hoping that some time off and getting some help from mental health professionals would do Green a world of good.

Now, Rudy Gobert is wishing Draymond Green well, as the Timberwolves center knows that if Green is able to sort out whatever issues he might be dealing with, it'll be better overall for the NBA.

“I mean, you don't want someone to get badly hurt. You've got to fix that. That's it,” Gobert added.

The past 14 months haven't been kind to Draymond Green. The Warriors forward, during that span, punched his former teammate Jordan Poole, stamped on Domantas Sabonis, put Rudy Gobert in a chokehold, and struck Jusuf Nurkic with a wild swing. But receiving consequences for one's actions is a necessary condition for growth and change.