Rudy Gobert returned from his one-game suspension on Friday to help the Minnesota Timberwolves overcome the Oklahoma City Thunder in their do-or-die NBA Play-In showdown. Gobert played a key role for Minnesota, logging a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double as he helped the Wolves secure the No. 8 seed in the West.

Minnesota has now set up a date against Nikola Jokic and the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the playoffs, and the series is set to tip off on Sunday. Unfortunately for the Wolves, Gobert has popped up on the injury report, and there is now some doubt surrounding his availability ahead of this all-important clash.

Rudy Gobert injury status vs. Nuggets

The bad news for Minnesota fans is that Gobert has been listed as questionable to play due to a back injury. It is worth noting that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has been dealing with this issue for the past few games, and Gobert actually said that he wouldn’t have been able to play even if he weren’t suspended against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Be that as it may, Gobert should still be in the lineup come Sunday. He won’t be a hundred percent, but it would be a complete surprise if he doesn’t even try to play through the injury. After all, this is the playoffs we’re talking about here.

The Timberwolves went all-in on Gobert this summer under the premise that his presence down low will be a game-changer for the squad. This is exactly what Minnesota is hoping for when they face off against reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic and the mighty Nuggets. Obviously, Gobert won’t be able to have any impact on this game unless he’s on the court.