The NBA announced that Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been fined $100,000 for directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official and publicly criticizing the officiating.
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 10, 2024
The fine was announced by the NBA's Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, Joe Dumars, according to the post by NBA Communications on X. The fine of $100,000 for Rudy Gobert takes into account his past instances of conduct detrimental to the league in regard to publicly criticizing officiating.
The actions in question for Gobert took place during the Timberwolves' 113-104 overtime loss on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Timberwolves are trying to remain at the top of the Western Conference, and it has gotten tougher as of late with the injury to Karl-Anthony Towns. Luckily, Gobert's actions did not result in any type of suspension, and the Timberwolves will be able to have him on the floor for the team's next game, which is tonight on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.
As of right now, the Timberwolves sit at 44-20 overall, half of a game back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for first place overall in the Western Conference, and tied with the Denver Nuggets for second place in the conference. The Los Angeles Clippers are another team that is in the race for the top, two games back of the Timberwolves and Nuggets, and 2.5 games back of the Thunder for first.
After tonight against the Lakers, there is an opportunity to separate from the Clippers, as Minnesota will stay in Los Angeles and play them on Tuesday. Gobert will look to move on from this fine and help his team bounce back from the loss to the Cavaliers.