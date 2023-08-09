Stephen Curry isn't surprised that Anthony Edwards has turned into one of the NBA's best young players. In fact, Curry claims that he saw big things in Edwards' future well before the Minnesota Timberwolves took him with the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. As the Golden State Warriors star tells it, he knew the explosive guard would be special.

It was in 2018 that Edwards attended Curry's basketball camp. The Warriors guard was recently asked at the eighth annual Curry Camp if there was anybody that he knew after the camp had a chance to really be special. Curry offered up the name of the Timberwolves star without being prompted.

“Anthony Edwards for sure,” Curry told Complex. “He just had a different demeanor and different competitive presence out there on the court during our camp sessions and even in the showcase game that we had. There were just plays that he made that nobody else really could. So I think that most people who watched that year would have had a lot of confidence in the fact that he'd be who he wanted to be.”

Edwards has gotten progressively better in all three of his NBA season. He set career highs across the board in the 2022-23 season averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Even when the Timberwolves lost in five games to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs, Edwards looked like a superstar. He averaged 31.6 points on 48.2% shooting.

Curry is still the best guard in the NBA, but Edwards might be coming for that title soon enough.