The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Chicago Bulls as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a lopsided victory in their most recent matchup after coming up short in a game prior and now they will look to continue their dominance when they head to Chicago for the first game of their road trip when they take on the Bulls in this Tuesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Timberwolves-Bulls prediction and pick.

Minnesota (35-15) is coming off their 20th 20+ point victory of the season which makes it tied for the 3rd most in the teams' history. They downed the Houston Rockets 111-90 limiting the Rockets to just 35% from the floor while dominating the glass and points in the paint. It was yet another showing from Anthony Edwards who balled out with 32 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists. The Timberwolves will be looking to continue their dominance when they head on the road to take on the Chicago Bulls in this Tuesday night matchup.

Chicago (23-27) has now lost four out of their last six games as they continue to plummet in the Eastern Conference standings as they are now half a game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks for 9th in the conference. Their most recent outing had the Bulls losing 115-123 to the Sacramento Kings who came to town. The Bulls had no answer for De'Aaron Fox who put up 41 points in his 35 minutes of action. The Bulls will be looking to do a better job defensively when the Minnesota Timberwolves come to town on Tuesday night in hopes of getting back on track.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Bulls Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -215

Chicago Bulls: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 215 (-110)

Under: 215 (-110)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Minnesota Timberwolves are poised for a strong performance against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. Anthony Edwards, coming off a 32-point game against the Rockets, has been a key offensive force for the Timberwolves, showcasing his ability to score in bunches, especially from beyond the arc. His explosive scoring, combined with the defensive prowess of Rudy Gobert, who contributed 17 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks in the same game, makes for a formidable duo. Additionally, Karl-Anthony Towns, fresh off his fourth All-Star selection, has been a consistent presence on both ends of the floor, providing scoring and rebounding for the team. The Timberwolves have been on a positive trajectory, winning five of their last seven games.

On the other hand, while the Bulls boast talented players like Coby White, Demar Derozan, and Nikola Vucevic, the Timberwolves' recent form and the individual performances of Edwards, Gobert, and Towns make a strong case for their potential victory on the road. The combination of Edwards' scoring ability, Gobert's defensive impact, and Towns' all-around game gives the Timberwolves a competitive edge in this matchup.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Chicago Bulls are gearing up for a compelling showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, and Coby White, Demar Derozan, and Nikola Vucevic will lead the Bulls to victory on their home court.

The Bulls possess a formidable offensive arsenal led by Demar Derozan, who has been a scoring machine, averaging 22 points per game and coming off impressive performances, including a 24-point game against the Kings in their most recent outing. Paired with the dynamic playmaking of Coby White and the inside presence of Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls have the offensive firepower to challenge any opponent.

While the Timberwolves boast talented players such as Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Bulls' recent form and their previous victory over the Timberwolves position them favorably for success on Tuesday night. The combination of Derozan's scoring prowess, White's playmaking ability, and Vucevic's inside-outside game present a formidable challenge for the Timberwolves' defense.

Final Timberwolves-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves have the tools to overpower the Bulls. Edwards' scoring, Towns' versatility, Gobert's inside presence, and Finch's defensive schemes all point towards a Minnesota victory. While the Bulls are a talented team, the Wolves' hunger, determination, and well-rounded skillset make them the favorites in this exciting matchup to pick up their second win in a row while covering the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -5 (-110), Under 215 (-110)