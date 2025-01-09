ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Timberwolves hit the road to take on the Orlando Magic Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Magic prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Timberwolves-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Magic Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -4 (-112)

Moneyline: -184

Orlando Magic: +4 (-108)

Moneyline: +154

Over: 205.5 (-110)

Under: 205.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Magic

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. They allow 107.7 points per game, which is the fourth-lowest in the NBA. Teams have the 10th-lowest field goal percentage against them, and the fifth-lowest three-point percentage. They have not been great on the defensive side lately, but do not let that deter you away from them. The Timberwolves should be able to hold the Magic to a low score in this game, which will help them win.

Speaking of the Timberwolves defense, the Magic have struggles to score this season. Because of injuries to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Magic are last in the NBA in points per game. Their field goal percentage is the fifth-lowest in the league, and their three-point percentage is the lowest. In their last five games, the Magic have scored just 99.8 points per game. Minnesota should not have any problem shutting down the Magic and winning this game.

As mentioned, Orlando is dealing with injuries to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. That is 53.4 points per game that they have to make up for. It is also 14.4 rebounds, and 11.3 assists they have to make up for. Jalen Suggs is also dealing with an injury to his back. That is the Magic top three scorers they might be without. With that, it is going to be very hard for the Magic to win Thursday night.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

Orlando has really struggled on offense, but their defensive play has always been good. They can defend even without some of their better players on the floor. On the season, Orlando has allowed 103.2 points per game, which is the second-fewest in the NBA. This is because they hold teams to the lowest field goals attempted per game. Orlando will slow it down, and force teams to play at their pace. This works to their advantage, especially without their best players. If they can continue their defensive play, the Magic will be able to win this game.

Minnesota has not been good on offense lately, or on the season. They score just 109.1 points per game this season, and in their last 10, they have scored only 107.4 points per matchup. With that, they are shooting a low 45.2 percent from the field in their last 10 games. Anthony Edwards is the only true scoring threat on the Timberwolves. The other players are not much to worry about. Orlando has to do their best to contain Anthony Edwards, but they should be able to shut down the Timberwolves.

Final Timberwolves-Magic Prediction & Pick

Orlando has just one to many injuries for me to trust them to win this game. I will take the Timberwolves to beat the Magic on the road straight up Thursday night.

Final Timberwolves-Magic Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves (-184)