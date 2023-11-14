The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Golden State Warriors as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Minnesota Timberwolves stay in the bay area as they take on the Golden State Warriors in the In-Season Tournament. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Timberwolves-Warriors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Timberwolves beat the Warriors on Sunday night in a very good matchup. Minnesota is now on a six-game win streak, and playing very good basketball. Anthony Edwards had another incredible game for the Timberwolves. He dropped 33 points, and dished out seven assists to go along with his six rebounds. Those 33 points increased his season average to 28.4 points. Rudy Gobert, and Karl-Anthony Towns both put up a double-double in the game. As a team, though, the Timberwolves shot just 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The Warriors are 6-5, but they are not in panic mode. The season is still young, and Steph Curry is having a great year. In the loss against Minnesota, Curry put up 38 points. Klay Thompson was second on the team with 16 points. As a team, the Warriors shot just 27.9 percent from three-point range. They also shot just 38.5 percent from the floor in total. Golden State also shot just 70 percent from the free throw line in the loss.

Bad news for the Warriors – Steph Curry will be out this game with a knee injury.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Warriors Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -3 (-110)

Golden State Warriors: +3 (-110)

Over: 216 (-110)

Under: 216 (-110)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, NBC Sports California

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves are playing very well. With Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and the rest of the team, the Timberwolves can cover any spread. However, the Timberwolves are much better on the defensive end of the floor. Minnesota gives up just 103.1 points per game, and that is the lowest in the NBA. Teams have the lowest field goal percentage, and lowest three-point percentage against the Timberwolves this season. The Warriors will be without Steph Curry in this game, so that is 30.7 points per game missing from the floor. Minnesota should not have a problem shutting down the Warriors, and covering the spread.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Golden State not having Curry in this game is a massive loss. The Warriors are a much better team with him on the court, and it is going to be tough to replace him. Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Chris Paul are going to have to play their best game if they want to win. One way to play better, and cover the spread is to shoot better. Golden State did a great job getting to the line, but they did not make their free throws. The Warriors also shot awful from the field. If the Warriors can make their shots in this game, they will cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Warriors Prediction & Pick

These two teams would normally play a good game. However, the Warriors not having Steph Curry is a huge loss. I do not have any hope for the Warriors without Curry in the lineup. For that reason, I think the Timberwolves will win this game, continue their win streak, and cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -3 (-110), Under 216 (-110)