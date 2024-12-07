The perception is that A-List actors cannot fit in with regular folk or sports fans, but Timothée Chalamet challenged that stereotype with a standout appearance on ESPN's “College GameDay.” The Academy Award nominee thrived in the guest picker role, compelling viewers and the rest of the panel with detailed, statistic-based and engaging commentary on Saturday morning.

Most celebrity prognosticators will run through the talking points everyone knows and give some random explanation when assessing the lesser known programs. Chalamet had no interest in the obligatory chatter, however, and dropped facts about SWAC powerhouse Jackson State.

In a moment that will have many fans crowning him as the GOAT guest analyst, the 28-year-old native of New York City successfully predicted that underdog Ohio would win the MAC Championship. He specifically declared that quarterback Parker Navarro would be the decisive difference-maker. He scored four total touchdowns in the 38-3 win over Miami (Ohio). Naturally, the internet is going wild.

GameDay trusted the right guy in Timothée Chalamet to close the season

“Timothee Chalamet ball knower,” Barstool Sports' Dan “Big Cat” Katz posted on X after the impressive GameDay display. Many others share the same sentiment and will never look at the “Wonka” star the same way again. But it is important to remember, Chalamet is an actor, and a highly successful one at that.

He did not climb toward the top of his industry by not being well-prepared and dedicated to his work. His latest film, a Bob Dylan biopic entitled “A Complete Unknown,” could earn him significant acclaim during the upcoming awards season. Although he clearly possess eye-catching college football insight– referenced SMU's glory days in the 1980s and Billy Napier's previous tenure at Louisiana– few people are so enthusiastic about an FCS team like Jackson State.

If Chalamet did treat his spot on GameDay like an acting job, he definitely aced it. He looked like he belonged in the analyst chair, spoke with conviction and exuded authenticity. A Hollywood guy linked to the Kardashian/Jenner clan is not necessarily someone a majority of the public can relate to, but legions of sports fans would now love to grab a drink with Timothée Chalamet. And ask him for some betting tips, too.

If SMU QB Kevin Jennings indeed breaks out as a “legit Heisman contender” in 2025 as the movie star opines, then America has found its next great fortune teller. Either way, Chalamet is surely welcome back on College GameDay anytime he wants.